Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Chicago Fire lock horns with CF Montreal in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Preview

CF Montreal are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts edged Nashville SC to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

CF Montreal have an impressive record against Chicago Fire and have won 12 out of the 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's seven victories.

CF Montreal have won their four matches against Chicago Fire in the MLS and have completed league doubles against the home side in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Chicago Fire have won three of their last four matches in the MLS - as many victories as they had managed in the 17 league games preceding this run.

CF Montreal have won only one of their last 11 matches away from home in the MLS but did play out a 0-0 draw against Charlotte FC in their previous such game in the competition.

CF Montreal have found the back of the net in only three of their 11 games away from home this season.

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Prediction

CF Montreal have not been at their best so far this season and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Canadian side can pack a punch on its day and will need to solve a few problems ahead of its disposal.

Chicago Fire have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 CF Montreal

Chicago Fire vs CF Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: CF Montreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Xherdan Shaqiri to score - Yes

