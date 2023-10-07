Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Chicago Fire host Charlotte at Soldier Field in Major Soccer League on Saturday (October 7).

Although it’s coming a bit too late, Chicago have won their last two game after a winless run of seven outings. They're pursuing a ticket to the playoffs and could seal their place if they win their two remaining games. The hosts are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 40 points.

The Fire did not qualify for the playoffs last season. They will qualify for the wild card round this time but could also qualify for the playoffs round one if they claim maximum points in their upcoming games. However, four other teams are hot on their heels.

Charlotte, meanwhile, are 13th out of 15 teams, with 36 points. They're hoping to snatch a spot in the wild card round, at most, but the odds are stacked up against them. Winning their two remaining games may not be enough, as other teams need to drop points in the last two matchdays.

The Crown did not qualify for the playoffs last season after finishing ninth in the Eastern Conference. They have not made any major improvement this campaign and could face a similar fate this year.

Moreover, Charlotte have been poor on the road, losing thrice in their last five trips. So, claiming points at Soldier Field seems like a tall order.

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times, with Chicago winning once and Charlotte twice.

Chicago have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Chicago have scored six goals and conceded seven times in their last five games.

Charlotte have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Chicago have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Charlotte have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

From Guide: Chicago: W-W-D-L-D; Charlotte - W-L-L-D-D

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Prediction

Maren Haile-Selassie (six goals, three assists) and former Liverpool player Xherdan Shaqiri (five goals and four assists) have been holding the lines for Chicago. Brain Gutierrez is also another attacking threat, with seven assists.

Meanwhile, Karol Swiderski is the number one player to watch out for, as he boasts 11 goals and five assists. Nevertheless, Chicago come as the favourites based on superior recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 3-1 Charlotte

Chicago Fire vs Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chicago

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chicago to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charlotte to score - Yes