Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2024 

Chicago Fire welcome FC Cincinnati to Soldier Field for an MLS Eastern Conference game on Saturday (March 2).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Philadelphia Union. Brian Gutierrez and Fabian Herbers scored and assisted each other for the Fire, while Mikael Uhre and Daniel Gazdag scored for the Union.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, saw off Cavalier 4-0 at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal second lg. Alvas Powell, Aaron Boupendza, Isaiah Foster and Gerardo Valenzuela scored for Cincinnati, who booked a Round-of-16 clash with Monterrey.

The Orange and Blue now turn their focus back to the league, where their opening game was a goalless stalemate at home to Toronto FC.

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Cincinnati lead 5-3.

Their most recent clash in June 2023, with Cincinnati winning 1-0 at home.

Six of their last seven meetings have been decided by one-goal margins.

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Cincinnati have kept a clean sheet in three games this season.

Five of their last seven meetings have been level at half-time.

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Prediction

Chicago are winless in three home gaames, losing two. They twice took the lead in their opening league game against Philadelphia before settling for a share of the spoils.

Cincinnati have started their campaign with a three-game unbeaten run across competitions and will fancy their chances of continuing that run. They have been defensively solid as they look to register their first win of the new league season.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to share the spoils in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Chicago 2-2 Cincinnati

Chicago Fire vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half