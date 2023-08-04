Chicago Fire vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th August 2023

Chicago Fire will face off against Club America at SeatGeek Stadium in the Leagues Cup on Friday.

Chicago Fire vs Club America Preview

Chicago Fire failed to extend their four-game winning streak when they clashed with Puebla in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday. The game ended in a 1-1 draw but helped them to top group Central 2 with four points. Chicago Fire won their first match 3-2 against Minnesota United.

The Fire and Club America are meeting each other for the first time. The match venue, Bridgeview, seems to favour the MLS side as it is close to their base in Chicago. They have enjoyed local support more than the Mexican teams. Chicago Fire sit 13th in the MLS overall table after matchday 23.

Club America have won once and lost once in the tournament. They crushed St. Louis City 4-1 before receiving a 4-1 correction from Columbus Crew. However, they were able to finish second in Central 1 with three points to reach the round of 32. Club America have a point to prove as one of Mexico’s strongest representatives.

Águilas finished second in Torneo Clausura (Liga MX second tournament) last season but crashed out in the semifinals of the final phase. However, they qualified for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round and are using the Leagues Cup as part of their preparations for the continental tournament.

Chicago Fire vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have scored nine goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Chicago Fire have won six of their last 10 matches.

Chicago Fire have won eight times, drawn eight and lost seven in 23 MLS games.

Club America have scored nine goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

Chicago Fire have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Club America have won thrice and lost twice.

Chicago Fire vs Club America Prediction

Despite their setback against Puebla, Chicago Fire remain a strong team and will be keen on getting back to winning ways. They boast a sharp attacking line and a cohesive defence capable of accomplishing that mission - nine goals scored against three in their last five matches.

Club America’s top scorer Henry Martin is yet to make a statement. He is one of the attackers coaches are preparing against in the Leagues Cup.

Club America come into the match as the favourites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Club America

Chicago Fire vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Club America to score - Yes