Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Columbus Crew in an important clash at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The home side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Houston Dynamo this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Crew eased past Charlotte FC by a 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a slight edge over Columbus Crew and have won 23 out of the 69 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Columbus Crew's 22 victories.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 3-2 comeback victory for Columbus Crew - they have now won only two of their last 25 MLS games against Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in their last nine matches at home in the MLS but have been held to draws in seven of these matches.

Columbus Crew have won only one of their last 14 regular-season matches in the MLS and have lost each of their last three games away from home in the competition.

Chicago Fire failed to find the back of the net with their six attempts against FC Cincinnati last week and currently have the lowest shot accuracy in the MLS.

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Columbus Crew have managed to claw their way back into contention for a place in the top seven but will need to be at their best in this match. The Crew have stuttered away from home and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire have been woeful in the final third and will need to be clinical to stand a chance this weekend. Columbus Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Columbus Crew

Chicago Fire vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Ramirez to score - Yes

