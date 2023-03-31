Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 1, 2023

Chicago Fire host D.C. United at Soldier Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (April 1).

After a three-game winless streak, Chicago celebrated their first win of the season last weekend, winning 3-2 at Inter Miami. It was their second away game of the campaign following 1-0 setback at Subaru Park against Philadelphia Union. Chicago are 20th in the standings with five points.

The 1998 MLS Cup winners finished 24th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. Manager Ezra Hendrickson is expecting a brighter campaign this term following the arrival of Gabriel Slonina from Chelsea and Arnaud Souquet from Montpellier. However, their start to the season has been tepid so far.

Meanwhile, D.C. are in search of their second win following a dream season-opening 3-2 win against Toronto. They have been unable to repeat that success after four games, though. They have lost thrice and drawn once, leaving them with four points in 21st place. D.C. were humbled 1-0 on their last trip to Chicago.

Black-and-Red are seeking to avoid a repeat of their last campaign when they finished bottom of the standings with 27 points. However, manager Wayne Rooney’s efforts have been hampered by ill-timed injuries to three key players, including Brendan Hines-Ike and Martín Rodríguez.

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, each team have won twice and shared the spoils once.

Chicago have prevailed twice and drawn thrice in their last five clashes with D.C at Soldier Field.

Chicago have won once and drawn four times in their last five home games.

D.C. drawn once and lost twice in their last three road games.

Chicago have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while D.C. have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Chicago – W-D-L-D-W; D.C. – L-L-D-L-W.

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Prediction

Chris Mueller has been a top performer for the hosts, scoring twice and providing one assist. Former Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is out with a muscular problem.

Meanwhile, new recruit Christian Benteke leads the visitors with three goals. He's becoming one of the most formidable forwards early into the campaign. Chicago come in as the favourites based on their better form and home advantage.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 D.C. United

Chicago Fire vs D.C. United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chicago

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: D.C. to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes