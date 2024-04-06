Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as as Chicago Fire lock horns with an impressive Houston Dynamo side in an important clash at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Preview

Houston Dynamo are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged San Jose Earthquakes to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Houston Dynamo have a good recent record against Chicago Fire and have won 12 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's eight victories.

Houston Dynamo have won their last two matches against Chicago Fire in all competitions - the longest streak by either team in this fixture since 2009.

Chicago Fire have picked up only five points from their first six matches in the MLS and have never reached the playoffs from such a position in the club's history.

Houston Dynamo have won their last two matches away from home in the MLS and have not achieved three such victories in a row in the competition since 2012.

Chicago Fire have conceded 13 goals in their first six matches in the MLS this season and have conceded multiple goals in five of these games.

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been fairly impressive since the start of the season and will be intent on moving up the league table in the coming weeks. Sebastian Ferreira has been impressive for the Texas outfit and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Chicago Fire have struggled defensively this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match. Houston Dynamo are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 0-2 Houston Dynamo

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Houston Dynamo to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Houston Dynamo to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Ferreira to score - Yes