Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2023

Chicago Fire will host Houston Dynamo at Soldier Field on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Open Cup.

The home side have endured a difficult Major League Soccer campaign so far and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They began their cup run back in April, seeing off Chicago House and Saint Louis City in their first two rounds before beating Austin 2-0 in the competition last time out.

Chicago Fire are four-time winners of the domestic cup, with their most recent cup triumph coming back in 2006 when they beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-1 in the final.

Houston have not fared much better than their opponents in the league this season despite positive results in the US Open Cup so far. They picked up 1-0 wins over Tampa Bay and Kansas City in their first two rounds before thrashing 10-man Minnesota United 4-0 in the last 16 of the competition.

The visitors' only cup title came back in 2018 when they beat the Philadelphia Union 3-0 in the final.

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between the Fire and the Dynamo. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a run of back-to-back defeats in this fixture.

The Fire are one of five teams in the MLS this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

The Dynamo are one of four teams in the MLS this season without a win on the road.

Houston Dynamo have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The Fire are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six matches. They are, however, undefeated on home turf this year and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

The Dynamo are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last seven games. They have performed woefully on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-0 Houston Dynamo

Chicago Fire vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the Dynamo's last six away matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes