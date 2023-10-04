Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th October 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chicago Fire take on Gerardo Martino's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best in recent weeks. The home side edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the course of their campaign. The Herons were held to a 1-1 draw by New York City FC in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a good record against Inter Miami and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's paltry one victory.

Chicago Fire have won both their matches against Inter Miami at the Solider Field in the MLS, scoring four goals and conceding only one goal in the process.

Chicago Fire ended a winless run of nine matches in all competitions with their 1-0 victory against New York Red Bulls and could cross the 40-point mark for only the third time in their last 10 campaigns with a victory in this fixture.

Inter Miami have collected six points in their two away matches with Lionel Messi in the team this season - more than they have managed in the 13 away games without him in the MLS.

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Prediction

Inter Miami have been a resurgent force since they added Lionel Messi to their ranks but may have to do without their talisman yet again this week. The likes of Leonardo Campana and Facundo Farias can be effective on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture.

Chicago Fire have struggled this season and will need to be at their best to move up the league table. Inter Miami are in better form, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Inter Miami

Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score - Yes