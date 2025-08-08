Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Los Angeles FC in an important encounter at the SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Preview
Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts edged New York Red Bulls to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side edged Tigres UANL to a 2-1 victory in the Leagues Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Chicago Fire and have won two out of the four matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's paltry one victory.
- Chicago Fire have won their last two matches in MLS without conceding a single goal and are unbeaten in their last three league games, with their previous defeat in the competition coming by a 2-1 margin at the hands of San Diego FC last month.
- Chicago Fire have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their previous such failure coming by a 1-0 margin against Philadelphia Union in an MLS clash in June this year.
Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
Los Angeles FC have a good squad at their disposal and will be intent on stepping up to the plate this weekend. David Martinez has been a revelation for his side this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this fixture.
Chicago Fire have shown glimpses of their ability in recent weeks and have a point to prove on Saturday. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Los Angeles FC
Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes