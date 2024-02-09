Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Chicago Fire and Los Angeles FC will square off in a club friendly on Sunday.

Both sides will use the game to continue preparations for the start of the new MLS season later this month.

Chicago Fire are scheduled to travel to face Philadelphia Union in their opening game in the Eastern Conference while LAFC kick-start their Western Conference campaign with Seattle Sounders' visit.

Los Angeles FC are coming into Saturday's game off the back of a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against St. Louis City on Wednesday. Kyle Hiebert's 20th-minute strike settled the contest.

Chicago Fire, meanwhile, triumphed over Austin FC with a 1-0 victory in a friendly. Laurence Wootton scored the match-winner in the 74th minute.

The Men in Red have two more friendlies lined up against Minnesota United and Portland Timbers before their MLS kickoff. Los Angeles FC will take on Toronto FC in another friendly next week.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first friendly meeting between the two sides.

They squared off in the MLS in September 2018 with Chicago Fire winning 3-1 at home and also in May 2019 when they shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

Los Angeles FC have lost both friendlies they have played this year.

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in three friendlies in 2024, winning two and drawing one.

More goals were scored in the first half than in the second half in the two friendlies LAFC have played this year.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Chicago Fire finished in 13th spot in the Eastern Conference regular season last term and will be aiming to better that in the coming campaign. Frank Klopas' side have impressed during pre-season, winning two and drawing one of three friendlies played so far. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be an adequate gauge for when competitive football resumes.

Los Angeles FC made it to the playoffs final before falling to a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew at the final hurdle. They have stuttered in preparations for the new campaign but have an opportunity to get a first pre-season win here.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Los Angeles FC

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals - Yes