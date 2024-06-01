Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st June 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire take on an impressive Los Angeles Galaxy side at Soldier Field on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are in second place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form this season. The away side eased past FC Dallas by a 3-1 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference league table and have struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Orlando City in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won 20 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 11 victories.

In a run dating back to 2010, Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last 13 matches against Chicago Fire in the regular season of MLS - their longest active unbeaten run against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Chicago Fire are winless in their last nine matches in MLS and have endured such a run of 10 matches on only three previous occasions in the competition.

Los Angeles Galaxy are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and have won each of their last two games.

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on moving to the top of the league table. Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chicago Fire have struggled this season and have a poor record in this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

Chicago Fire vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes