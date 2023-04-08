Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2023 

Chicago Fire welcome Minnesota United to Soldier Field in the MLS on Saturday (April 9).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw against DC United at the same venue last weekend, marking their third consecutive draw at home this term. Minnesota, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 win at St Louis City, with Luis Amarilla scoring the winner from the spot in the 78th minute.

The win saw Minnesota climb to fourth in the Western Conference, garnering 11 points from five games. Chicago, meanwhile, sit in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference with six points to show for their efforts after five outings.

Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on ten previous occasions, with Minnesota leading 6-2.

Their most recent meeting in April 2022 saw Minnesota claim a 3-0 home win.

Chicago have managed just one win in the league this term, drawing three and losing one.

Minnesota have made an unbeaten start to the campaign, winning three and drawing two of their five games.

Four of Minnesota's five league games have produced less than three goals.

Chicago have drawn their three league games at home this season

Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota have started the season impressively, laying down an early marker of their intent to contest the playoffs. Adrian Heath's side's five-game unbeaten start to the campaign has been predicated on a compact style that has seen them concede just thrice while scoring five.

Chicago, meanwhile, have not had a bad start, but they will be keen to start converting draws to wins, particularly in front of their fans. They have drawn all three league games this term at home and will be eager to register their first home win of the campaign. However, their poor record against the Loons could go against them.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Chicago 1-1 Minnesota

Chicago Fire vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

