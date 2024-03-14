Chicago Fire vs Montreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Chicago Fire and CF Montreal will battle for three points in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat away to Columbus Crew last weekend. All three goals came in the second half, with Jacen Russel-Rowe breaking the deadlock for the Crew in the 68th minute while Fabian Herbers equalized just four minutes later. Mohamed Farsi scored a dramatic winner in the 10th minute of injury time.

CF Montreal, meanwhile, saw off Inter Miami with a shock 3-2 away win. Fernando Alvarez, Matias Coccaro and Ibrahim Sanusi scored for the visitors while Leonardo Campana and Jordi Alba scored for Miami.

The win took the Canadians to second spot in the Eastern Conference with seven points to show for their efforts in three games. Chicago Fire are 12th on one point from three games.

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. Montreal have 12 wins to their name, Chicago Fire were victorious eight times while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Chicago Fire's three games this season have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of CF Montreal's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Chicago Fire are winless across their last five league games (four losses).

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Prediction

Chicago Fire have made a three-game winless start to the season. Their games have been richly entertaining though, with Frank Klopas' side conceding at least two goals in each game although they also found the back of the net themselves.

CF Montreal, for their part, have made a three-game unbeaten start to the campaign, winning each of their last two. The most recent victory came away to the red-hot title favorites Inter Miami and confidence will be running high.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 CF Montreal

Chicago Fire vs Montreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals