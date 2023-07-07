Chicago Fire vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

Chicago Fire will look to get back to winning ways as they square off against Nashville on home soil on Saturday.

Frank Klopas' side were beaten 3-1 by Orlando City in their latest outing. Facundo Torres scored a brace and Ramiro Enrique added a third for the Lions as Xherdan Shaqiri's 66th-minute penalty proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Chicago.

To add salt to their wounds, Arnaud Souquet was shown a red card in the 84th minute and Chicago finished the game with 10 men. They sit 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference table and will look to bounce back from the loss on Saturday.

Chicago had beaten Portland Timbers and Sporting Kansas City in consecutive games ahead of their clash with Orlando City. With just five wins in their first 20 matches of the season, it's high time for Chicago to course correct.

Meanwhile, their opponents Nashville have been one of the best teams in the MLS this term. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference table and beat DC United 2-0 in their latest outing.

It was a much-needed win as Gary Smith's men had fallen to back-to-back losses against Montreal and Columbus on the road prior to it. Suffice it to say, their form away from home has been suspect of late but they have made up for it with six successive league wins at GEODIS Park, their home ground.

Nashville have the best defensive record in all of MLS this term, shipping in just 16 goals in 21 matches so far. Chicago will have a hard time trying to break them down on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have won just three of their last 14 matches in the MLS.

Nashville have earned just three away wins this season and have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven successive games on the road.

Nashville are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Chicago Fire.

Nashville have the best defensive record in the MLS so far this season.

Chicago Fire have failed to score at home only once this season.

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Prediction

Despite their excellent defensive record at home, Nashville have struggled to keep the ball out of the net on the road. Their overall away form has been uninspiring and Chicago have done well on home soil.

But Nashville have habitually got the better of Chicago in the past and the latter lack the firepower to exploit Nashville's frailties in rival territory. This could end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Nashville

Chicago Fire vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

