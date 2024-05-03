Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The 2024 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in 12th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atlanta United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent weeks. The Revs slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution and Chicago Fire are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 29 matches apiece out of the 79 games played between the two teams.

Each of the last six matches played out between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire in MLS have ended in draws, with the previous meeting between the two teams in the competition ending in a 1-1 stalemate in March last year.

Chicago Fire have won only two of their first 10 matches in MLS so far this season - this sixth consecutive league campaign in which they have failed to win at least three of their first 10 games.

New England Revolution have picked up only four points in the first nine matches in MLS this season - their worst start to a league campaign in the club's history.

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have been shockingly poor this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The likes of Carles Gil and Tomas Chancalay can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Chicago Fire can pack a punch on their day but have also been in poor form this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-2 New England Revolution

Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score - Yes