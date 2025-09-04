Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th September 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with New England Revolution in an important encounter at the SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Preview
New England Revolution are currently in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Revs slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlotte FC in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.
Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Philadelphia Union last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- New England Revolution and Chicago Fire are on an even footing as far as the historical head-to-head record is concerned and have won 30 games apiece out of the 81 matches played between the two teams.
- New England Revolution have conceded at least one goal in six of their last seven matches in all competitions, with their only clean sheet during this period coming in a 2-0 victory against DC United in an MLS encounter last month.
- Chicago Fire are winless in their last three matches in all competitions and have conceded nine goals in these games, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against New York Red Bulls in an MLS encounter in July this year.
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Prediction
New England Revolution have shown glimpses of their ability this season but are yet to hit their stride in MLS. Leonardo Campana and Carles Gil can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.
Chicago Fire have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 New England Revolution
Chicago Fire vs New England Revolution Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes