Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Chicago Fire host New York City FC at Soldier Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts are set to launch their season at home with manager Ezra Hendrickson still in charge following reports of a dismissal. They finished 24th last season and did not qualify for the playoffs like in their two previous campaign. Chicago will strive for a perfect start to their new campaign.

Chicago are coming off a 3-0 win over Indy Eleven in a friendly. Jhon Duran, who topped the side’s scoring charts with eight goals last season, has left for Aston Villa. Georgios Koutsias has been recruited from PAOK Thessaloniki as a direct replacement.

Meanwhile, New York will look to bounce back from their season-opening setback. They lost 2-0 against Nashville SC at the Vanderbilt Stadium. The 2021 MLS Cup winners will hope to avoid another loss on the road. .

The Pigeons have parted ways with Taty Castellanos, who led the team with 13 goals last season. Heber, who scored ten goals, has left to join Seattle Sounders FC. However, new signings Gabriel Segal and Matías Pellegrini are expected to take the lead in the new campaign.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games against New York.

The hosts have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five clashes with New York at home.

Chicago have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home games.

New York have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

Chicago have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while New York have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Chicago – W-L-D-D-W; New York – L-L-D-W-D.

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction

The hosts will aim for maximum points but will also guard against any form of complacency, says the gaffer.

Manager Nick Cushing promises to get back to the drawing board and work out a solution. However, expect a stalemate owing, as the visitors will be keen to avoid another setback.

Prediction: Chicago 2-2 New York

Chicago Fire vs New York City FC

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chicago to score first – Yes

Tip 4: New York to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes