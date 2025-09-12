Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

Chicago Fire will entertain New York City FC at Soldier Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday. The sides could swap places after this clash, as they sit next to each other in the standings.
Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Preview
Chicago Fire seem to have recovered from their 4-0 bashing at the hands of fire-spitting Philadelphia Union on matchday 28. Chicago Fire defeated New England 3-2 in their previous outing to move to the wild-card round zone. They are now eying qualification for round one of the playoffs.
The Fire finished near the bottom of the overall table last term, in the 28th position, and failed to qualify for the playoffs. They now sit 13th but must rake in more points to keep their place in the final lap of the campaign to avoid surprises. With three wins in their last five matches, Chicago Fire seem to still have the stamina to finish strongly.
New York City sit eighth in the Eastern Conference table on 44 points – two points ahead of ninth-placed Chicago Fire. The visitors were stunned at home by bottom-placed DC United 2-1 in the previous matchday, halting their impressive winning streak. However, they were able to maintain their place in the wild-card round zone.
The Pigeons are two places above their landing spot of last season, when they finished 13th and progressed to the playoffs conference semifinals. They could be eying a better performance this season. New York City could move to the playoff round one qualification zone if they claim full points in Saturday’s meeting.
Chicago Fire vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Chicago Fire have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against New York City.
- Chicago Fire have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home matches against New York City.
- Chicago Fire have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- New York City have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Chicago Fire have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while New York City have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Chicago Fire – W-L-W-D-W, New York City – L-W-W-L-W.
Chicago Fire vs New York City Prediction
Chicago Fire would make a bold stride into the playoffs round one qualification zone if they prevail in this clash. That could be enough motivation.
New York City will also move to the playoffs round-one qualification zone if they win, making this encounter one of the big games of this matchday.
Chicago Fire are expected to win based on home advantage.
Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 New York City FC
Chicago Fire vs New York City FC Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Chicago Fire to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first – Yes
Tip 4: New York City FC to score - Yes