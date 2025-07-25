Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as New York Red Bulls lock horns with Chicago Fire in an important encounter at the Soldier Field on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Preview

New York Red Bulls are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Red Bulls slumped to a damaging 5-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past CF Montreal by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have a good historical record against New York Red Bulls and have won 29 out of the 66 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to New York Red Bulls' 20 victories.

New York Red Bulls have conceded at least one goal in each of their last seven matches in the regular season of MLS, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 2-0 victory against Atlanta United last month.

Chicago Fire were on a winless run of four matches on the trot in all competitions before they secured a 2-0 victory against CF Montreal in their previous league game.

New York Red Bulls have conceded a total of 16 goals in their last seven matches and have managed to win only one of these games.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Red Bulls have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Chicago Fire showed plenty of promise against CF Montreal and will look to build on their impressive run this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Chicago Fire to score first - Yes

