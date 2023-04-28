Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Chicago Fire will welcome the New York Red Bulls to Soldier Field in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last two MLS games and suffered their second defeat of the campaign on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 away loss to Atlanta United. They bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chicago House in the US Open Cup third round on Thursday.

The visitors are winless in their last five league outings and suffered a 2-0 defeat against 10-man Montreal on Sunday. They have just one win in the MLS this season and are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the hosts by three places and two points.

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 71 times in all competitions since 1998. The hosts have a better record in these games with a 34-23 lead in wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

There have been under 2.5 goals in eight of NYRB's last nine MLS games while the hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in five of their last six league games.

Chicago are unbeaten at home in the MLS this season while the visitors are winless in their travels and have failed to score in three of their five away games.

Only last-placed Montreal (5) have scored fewer goals in the Eastern Conference than the visitors (6) this season.

Though the hosts have outscored the visitors 12-6 in MLS thus far, NYRB have a better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (9).

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season, scoring eight of their 12 goals this season at Saturday's venue. They are unbeaten in three of their last four meetings against the Red Bulls at home and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

All three of the Red Bulls' defeats in the MLS this season have come on their travels. They have scored just two goals in five away games and have not kept a clean sheet in these games. Considering Chicago's home advantage, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes