Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2025

Chicago Fire and Orlando City face off in the wild-card round of the 2025 MLS playoffs on Wednesday. The winner will play Philadelphia Union in the next round at the weekend.

With 15 wins and 53 points in the bag, Chicago finished the regular season in eighth position in the Eastern Conference standings and went the last five games unbeaten.

After beating Minnesota United, Columbus Crew, and Inter Miami in succession, the Men in Red were held by Toronto in a 2-2 draw before seeing an identical scoreline against New England Revolution.

Orlando finished level on points with Chicago but came a position behind them by virtue of an inferior head-to-head record, as the latter beat them 3-1 in May after the sides drew 0-0 in their first encounter.

They also had a contrasting finish to the 2025 MLS league season, with the Lions going the last four matches without a victory, including a defeat in their last two: Vancouver Whitecaps came from behind to beat them 2-1 while Toronto dealt them a 4-2 loss on the final day.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 clashes between the sides in the past, with Chicago Fire winning on seven occasions and losing to Orlando eight times.

Chicago's 3-1 win over Orlando in their last encounter ended their run of eight winless games against the Lions. They haven't beaten Orlando consecutively since a run of three successive wins between June 2017 and September 2018.

After three consecutive draws between Chicago Fire and Orlando City from March 2016 to June 2017, the sides have drawn just four times from their next 16.

The Men in Red are unbeaten in their last five domestic games, whereas Orlando are winless in their last four.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction

The Men in Red are on a good run of form, which holds them in good stead here.

Although they haven't beaten Orlando in consecutive games for a long time, this is their best opportunity to pull it off again, as the Lions have been sloppy lately.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Orlando City

Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

