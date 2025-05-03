Chicago Fire vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Chicago Fire will entertain Orlando City at Soldier Field in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The hosts will seek to snap their unimpressive run while the visitors will hope to maintain their momentum.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando Preview

Chicago Fire are winless in their last five league matches, dropping as many as 13 points in the process. This came on the back of a promising early start, with three consecutive wins. What has caused this? Injuries to left-back Chase Gasper and attacking midfielder David Poreba may not be a sufficient explanation.

The Fire’s 7-2 defeat against Nashville SC in their previous match is a clear indication of their struggle for form of late. The hosts sit in the 11th spot on 12 points in the Eastern Conference table but could make a stride if they claim maximum points in this clash. The last time they hosted Orlando, it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Orlando City have won four matches and drawn four out of 10, which leaves them in the seventh spot, tied on 16 points with Nashville SC. The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven matches, claiming 13 points out of 21 possible. They are eying the third spot in the table and could achieve that if they win at Soldier Field.

The Lions prevailed 4-2 in their last clash with Chicago Fire, while their last visit to Soldier Field was also successful – 3-1. The visitors, who are yet to win the MLS Cup, could be aiming for the ultimate prize this term, following their brilliant campaign last season. They finished ninth overall and made it to the playoffs conference finals.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have drawn once and lost four times in their last five matches against Orlando City.

Chicago Fire have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home matches against Orlando City.

Chicago Fire have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Orlando City have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Chicago Fire have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Orlando City have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: Chicago Fire – L-L-D-L-D, Orlando City – W-D-D-D-W.

Chicago Fire vs Orlando Prediction

Chicago Fire must prove through this meeting that they are not sliding into some kind of crisis early in the new season.

Orlando City are closely followed by three teams, who could all snatch the seventh spot if the visitors fail to come out on top on Sunday.

Orlando City are expected to win based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-3 Orlando

Chicago Fire vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chicago Fire to score - Yes

