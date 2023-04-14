Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

Chicago Fire host Philadelphia Union at the Soldier Field in the MLS on Saturday (April 15), looking to build on their last win.

The Illinois outfit beat Minnesota 2-1 last weekend for just their second win in six games, thanks to a first-half brace from Kei Karama. With nine points, Ezra Hendrickson's side are sixth in the Eastern Conference, four above their next opponents.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Cincinnati in their last game, with Luciano Acosta's 69th-minute penalty breaking their resistance. It was their fourth defeat of the season, with only Inter Miami (5) losing more.

A return to winning ways will be on Philadelphia's mind, but Chicago are a tough unit at home, so Jim Curtin's team can expect another challenge.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 33 previous clashes between the sides, with Philadelphia winning 16 and losing ten.

Philadelphia have won their last two clashes with Chicago, although both came at home.

The visitors haven't won at Chicago in their last two clashes since a 2-0 win in May 2021.

Chicago have scored nine goals this season - only Columbus Crew (17), Atlanta United (14) and New England Revolution (12) have racked up more.

The hosts are unbeaten in four games and could make it five for the first time since July-August 2022.

Having won their last game, Chicago could see consecutive wins in the league for the first time since July 2022 (3).

Philadelphia have not scored in their last two league games. They last went longer without scoring between November 2016 and March 2017 (3) across two seasons.

The last time they failed to score in three consecutive league games in a season was in 2013 (3 between August-September).

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Neither team has started the season strongly and have struggled for consistency. Poor defence could make this one an entertaining affair, but eventually, it could finish all square.

Prediction: Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

