Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Chicago Fire invite Philadelphia Union to Soldier Field in the MLS Eastern Conference on Wednesday. Philadelphia are atop the Eastern Conference with 37 points, while the hosts have 25 points and are 10th.

The Fire's two-game winning streak ended with a 2-0 home loss to Nashville earlier this month, not scoring for the first time in eight games.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, are on a 12-game unbeaten streak across competitions, beating Charlotte 2-1 at home in their previous outing. Jesús Bueno broke the deadlock late in the first half before Wilfried Zaha pulled Charlotte level in the 78th minute. Substitute Markus Adeniyi Anderson Adedeji bagged a stoppage-time winner for Philadelphia.

Trending

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 36 times across competitions, with Philaldepha leading 16-11.

Chicago are unbeaten in three league meetings against Union, winning one, a 4-3 home win in July.

Chicago have scored 35 times in 17 league games, one more than the Union.

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Philadelphia are unbeaten in four away games in the MLS, winning three and keeping two clean sheets.

The Fire have one win at home in MLS this season.

Chicago have six wins in their last eight games, losing two.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Fire have scored at least thrice in four of their last six games across competitions and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in three games in the fixture, scoring eight times.

Chris Brady remains with the USA national team at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, so Jeffrey Gal could start between the sticks.

The Union, meanwhile, are on an undefeated run, scoring at least twice in nine of their last 12 games. They are winless in four away meetings against the Fire but have scored eight times.

This season's top scorer, Tai Baribo, is sidelined with an injury, while Andre Blake and Quinn Sullivan are on national duty at the Gold Cup.

Both teams will look to resume their league campaign after the break on a positive note. Two of their last three meetings have ended in draws, so another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Chicago 2-2 Philadelphia

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More