Chicago Fire vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023 

Chicago Fire host Puebla at the SeatGeek Stadium on Monday (July 31) in the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The hosts are playing well in the MLS and have carried that momentum onto the continental stage. Chicago beat Minnesota United 3-2 in their group opener on Thursday. Xherdan Shaqiri, Arnaud Souquet and Kei Kamara got on the scoresheet in the second half.

Chicago are atop their group with three points and need to avoid defeat to reach the knockouts.

Puebla, meanwhile, have endured a torrid start to their Liga MX campaign. They then lost 4-0 to Minnesota United in their first group game earlier in the week. Puebla fell behind midway through the first half and failed to find their way back despite having a numerical advantage for much of the game.

The visitors are rock-bottom in the group with zero points and will be desperate to pick up their first win of the competition.

Chicago Fire vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Chicago's ast meeting against Mexican opposition came in January. beating Cancun 5-0 in a friendly.

Puebla are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions.

Only one of the Fire's seven league defeats this season has come at home.

Puebla have the worst defensive record in the Mexican top flight this season, conceding seven times.

Chicago have scored in their last nine games across competitions.

Chicago Fire vs Puebla Prediction

Chicago are on a four-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven games across competitions. They have won their last three home games.

Puebla, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak and are without a win in five games across competitions. Chicago are in much better form than their opponents and should prevail.

Prediction: Chicago 2-0 Puebla

Chicago Fire vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Puebla's last seven away games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of Chicago's last six games.)