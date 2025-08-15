Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2025

Chicago Fire host St. Louis at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday in MLS, looking for their 11th win of the 2025 MLS campaign. With 36 points from 25 games, the Men in Red are currently in ninth position in the Eastern Conference table, trailing leaders Philadelphia Union by a massive 15 points.

Ad

Following a run of four defeats in five games between June and July, Chicago have gone unbeaten in their next four league games, winning twice. Their most recent outing finished 2-2 with Los Angeles FC, with the Fire conceding their lead twice in the match.

Meanwhile, St. Louis are second from bottom in the Western Conference table after securing only five wins from 25 outings and 21 points in the bag. Only LA Galaxy (16 points) have fared worse than them at this stage in the campaign.

Ad

Trending

Since clinching the Western Conference in 2023, the Missouri outfit have dropped off significantly, finishing in 12th place last year and are on course to fare even worse this time around.

But in their most recent game, St. Louis prevailed 3-1 over Nashville to secure just their 10th win of the season. Jaziel Orozco and Joao Klauss netted apiece in the opening half to give them a two-goal cushion, before Jeong Sang-bin added a third right after the hour mark, and the game was virtually over. Hany Mukhtar pulled one back for the Canaries late on from the penalty spot, but it was too little too late.

Ad

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the fourth clash between the sides, with Chicago Fire winning twice and losing once.

The side playing at home has won this fixture every time.

Of their last 10 games, St. Louis have won just three.

With 47 goals scored, Chicago Fire currently have the best offensive record of any side in the Eastern Conference after only Orlando City and Inter Miami (50 goals each).

Ad

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Prediction

Although neither side have particularly impressed, Chicago Fire are the better team here.

Their offensive vanguard has been impressive and has carried them throughout the season. St. Louis will have their hands full here, and we expect Chicago Fire to win this match.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 St. Louis

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More