Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | May 13, 2023

Chicago Fire host St. Louis at Soldier Field in Major League Soccer on Saturday (May 13).

When the two sides met a few days ago in the US Open Cup, Chicago prevailed 2-1. However, the hosts are expecting a tougher challenge this time due to St. Louis’ vibrant campaign in the top flight. It’s another crucial meeting for Chicago, who are looking to breathe life into their faltering campaign.

The Fire are 14th – a place above the floor – in the Eastern Conference after ten games. They have won twice, drawn five times and lost thrice. They're riding a three-game winless streak in the MLS, losing their last meeting 3-0 at Nashville.

Mwanwhile, St. Louis occupied the top spot for a weeks but are now fourth with 19 points and second in the Western Conference. The MLS debutants have exceeded expectations but appear set to go the extra mile.

After a run of two wins and a draw, with 11 goals scored against three, St. Louis have had successive defeats. St. Louis’ record on the road comprises two wins in their last five games.

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago have scored seven times and conceded as many times in their last five games.

The hosts have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Chicago have won the MLS Cup once, in 1998, and the US Open Cup four times.

St. Louis have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five away games.

Chicago have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games - the same as St. Louis.

Form Guide: Chicago – W-L-D-W-L; St. Louis – L-L-W-D-W

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Prediction

Kei Kamara leads the hosts with four goals followed by Chris Mueller with two goals and an assist. However, centre-forward Victor Bezerra has been sidelined with a leg injury.

Brazilian striker Joao Klauss, meanwhile, has scored five times for the visitors. He's among the 12 top scorers in the league.

Expect a slender win for Chicago, who're determined to revive their campaign.

Prediction: Chicago 2-1 St. Louis

Chicago Fire vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Chicago

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Chicago to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis to score - Yes

