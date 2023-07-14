Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July 2023

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Chicago Fire lock horns with Toronto FC in an important clash at the Soldier Field on Saturday.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Preview

Toronto FC are currently in 14th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Canadian outfit slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of St. Louis City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Chicago Fire, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts eased past CF Montreal by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toronto FC have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won 14 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's 10 victories.

After picking up only three points from a total of 14 matches against Toronto FC in the MLS, Chicago Fire have picked up four points from their last two such games in the competition.

After winning only three of their first 17 matches in the regular season of the MLS this year, Chicago Fire have managed to win four of their last five games in the competition.

Toronto FC have lost their last five matches in the MLS and have scored only one goal during this period, while conceding a total of 11 goals.

Chicago Fire won their previous game against CF Montreal by a comprehensive 3-0 scoreline - their first victory by multiple goals in the MLS so far this season.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC are in the midst of a disconcerting slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Canadians have been defensively shoddy this month and have a few issues to resolve ahead of this match.

Chicago Fire have grown in stature since the start of the season and put their best foot forward against CF Montreal last week. The hosts are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 2-1 Toronto FC

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chicago Fire

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Xherdan Shaqiri to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Luciano Acosta to score - Yes