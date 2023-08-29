Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this week as Chicago Fire lock horns with Vancouver Whitecaps in a crucial encounter at the Soldier Field on Wednesday.

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Preview

Chicago Fire are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the Western Conference league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Whitecaps edged Portland Timbers to a narrow 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Vancouver Whitecaps have a good record against Chicago Fire and have won six out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Chicago Fire's three victories.

Chicago Fire have lost only one of their last six matches at home against Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

Chicago Fire are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against Western Conference opponents in the MLS, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming against Seattle Sounders in March 2019.

Vancouver Whitecaps won their previous game against Portland Timbers by a 3-2 margin and have now won consecutive matches away from home in the MLS for the first time since 2017.

Vancouver Whitecaps star Brian White has scored in each of his last three away games in the MLS.

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. Brian White has stepped up to the plate for his side and will need to be at his best in this match.

Chicago Fire have an excellent record at home against Vancouver Whitecaps but will be up against a formidable opponent on Wednesday. Vancouver Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Chicago Fire vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Vancouver Whitecaps to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brian White to score - Yes