Chile vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Chile are set to play Brazil at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Thursday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Chile come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Tite's Brazil in the quarter-final of Copa America 2021. A goal from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta ensured victory for Brazil, who had Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus sent off in the second-half.

Brazil, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Lionel Scaloni's Argentina in the final of Copa America 2021. A first-half goal from Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel Di Maria sealed the deal for Argentina.

Chile vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 73 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the clear advantage. They have won 52 games, lost eight and drawn 13.

Chile form guide: L-L-D-W-D

Brazil form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Chile vs Brazil Team News

Chile

Chile manager Martin Lasarte has named a strong squad. Real Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, Bologna defender Gary Medel, Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal, Atletico Mineiro forward Eduardo Vargas and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz have all been included.

There could be potential debuts for Huachipato goalkeeper Gabriel Castellon, Universidad Catolica midfielder Marcelino Nunez, Torque midfielder Marcelo Allende and Inter Miami attacker Robbie Robinson.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil have named a fairly inexperienced squad with no Premier League players. Legendary right-back Dani Alves, the Paris Saint-Germain duo of Marquinhos and Neymar, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and Flamengo attacker Gabriel Barbosa are a part of the squad.

Atletico Mineiro goalkeeper Everson, Benfica centre-back Lucas Verissimo, Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Claudinho, Marseille midfielder Gerson, Sporting CP's young star Matheus Nunes and Atletico Madrid's new signing Matheus Cunha could all earn their debut caps.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Esses são os novos convocados da #SeleçãoBrasileira para os jogos das Eliminatórias em setembro! 📋🇧🇷⚽ pic.twitter.com/s15XnrEeRe — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) August 27, 2021

Chile vs Brazil Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (5-3-2): Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Guillermo Maripan, Gary Medel, Sebastian Vegas, Eugenio Mena, Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz, Eduardo Vargas, Jean Meneses

Brazil Predicted XI (4-3-3): Weverton, Dani Alves, Marquinhos, Eder Militao, Alex Sandro, Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Barbosa, Neymar, Vinicius Junior

Chile vs Brazil Prediction

Chile have some hugely experienced players, with the likes of Claudio Bravo, Gary Medel, Mauricio Isla, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas having all earned more than 100 caps for the national team. Their experience and quality has often come handy before, and that could be the case this time around as well.

Brazil, on the other hand, will be without some talented Premier League players this time around. They will rely on Neymar's magic, while young stars like Lucas Paqueta and Eder Militao could cement their place in the first XI with some good performances.

Brazil should edge past Chile here.

Prediction: Chile 0-1 Brazil

Edited by Abhinav Anand