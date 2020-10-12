Chile vs Colombia prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2020

Chile invites Colombia to the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago on Tuesday night in the second round of South American FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

The top continental teams head into the fixture having enjoyed contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. Chile were defeated 2-1 by Uruguay while Colombia impressed in their 3-0 win over Venezuela.

Chile have an easier selection of fixtures scheduled after their showdown with Colombia, so just need to avoid defeat here to climb up the standings, but Los Cafeteros are in great form and will not go down easily. We are in for a treat when these sides clash on Tuesday.

Chile vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Chile and Colombia have clashed 30 times across all competitions, mostly in Copa America and World Cup qualifying fixtures. The head-to-head record is in favour of the hosts, who have won 14 of their 30 meetings, Colombia have seven wins and nine games have ended in stalemates.

In their recent meetings, Chile are unbeaten in the last six fixtures and have tasted defeat just once in the last 10 games between the two sides. In their latest encounter in the Copa America last year, Chile beat Colombia on penalties in the quarter-final of the competition.

Chile form guide: L-W-D-L-D

Colombia form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Chile vs Colombia Team News

Chile fought bravely against Uruguay last week but it just wasn't enough. Alexis Sanchez scored a goal from Charles Aránguiz's cross, so the duo should retain their places against Colombia. In midfield, Rodrigo Echeverría could partner up with Arturo Vidal to provide some defensive solidity.

There are not a lot of options for coach Reinaldo Rueda at the back and no changes are expected in the back four. There are no new injury concerns and he has a full squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colombia displayed their attacking might against Venezuela as they found the back of the net three times in the first 45 minutes. James Rodriguez continued his impressive form at Everton with his national team but it was the Atalanta duo of Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata who shined in the win.

All three of those key players are expected to retain their place in the starting XI. Santiago Arias suffered a horror injury in just the eighth minute of the game and had to be stretchered off the field. He will probably be out until after the new year. It is expected that Stefan Medina will take his place in the starting XI.

Injured: Santiago Arias

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile vs Colombia Predicted XI

Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Francisco Sierralta, Enzo Roco, Alfonso Parot; Rodrigo Echeverría, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aránguiz, Víctor Dávila; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez

Colombia Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica; Juan Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Steven Alzate; James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Chile vs Colombia Prediction

After Brazil, Colombia probably have the strongest squad in the competition and what makes them even more dangerous is the fact that almost all of their attacking players are in top form. There are many players who can score goals for Colombia, so their attacking options give them a great advantage.

Chile, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the best form in recent fixtures and often rely on Alexis Sanchez for goals. They don't have a strong defence at the moment and will struggle to contain Colombia. We predict a win for the visitors in this encounter.

Prediction: Chile 1-3 Colombia