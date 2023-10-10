Chile vs Peru Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2023 

Chile will host Peru at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Thursday in another round of their 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

The home side have had a slow start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, kicking things off with a 3-1 defeat to Uruguay and were three goals down before Arturo Vidal scored a late consolation goal. They then faced Colombia in their second game, playing out a goalless draw to record a fourth consecutive winless outing against Los Cafeteros.

Chile sit eighth in the group table with one point from two games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Peru, meanwhile, held on for a goalless draw against Paraguay in their first qualifying clash and had the heroics of goalkeeper Pedro Gallese to thank for picking up the sole point. They were then beaten 1-0 by Brazil in their second match and had looked set to be headed toward another point before Marquinhos headed home a late winner for the Seleção.

The visitors have also picked up just one point in the qualifiers so far and will be looking to pick up their first win on Thursday.

Chile vs Peru Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Chile and Peru. The hosts have won 46 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 14 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a World Cup qualifying clash back in October 2021 which Peru won 2-0.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games across all competitions.

Chile were ranked 36th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 14 places below their midweek opponents.

Chile vs Peru Prediction

Chile are on a three-game winless run after winning their three games prior. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four games on home soil and will be looking to extend that streak when they play this week.

Peru have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions. They have struggled to impress away from home in recent times and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Chile 1-0 Peru

Chile vs Peru Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chile to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matches)