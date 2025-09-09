Chile vs Uruguay Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Chile and Uruguay bring their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign to an end when they go head-to-head on Tuesday. Marcelo Bielsa’s men, who are without a win in their last five away games in the qualifiers, will travel to the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos looking to end this poor run and cap off their campaign on a high.

It has been a truly forgettable qualifying campaign for Chile, who will miss out on a third consecutive World Cup, as they find themselves rock-bottom in the group standings.

Nicolas Andres Cordova’s side have managed just two wins from their 17 qualifying matches, while losing 11 and claiming four draws to collect 10 points, two fewer than Peru in ninth place.

Chile’s underwhelming performance has been due to their lack of cutting-edge in attack, where they have netted just nine goals so far while shipping 27 at the other end of the pitch.

Uruguay, meanwhile, have sealed their spot in the World Cup next year and are set to make a fifth straight appearance at the global tournament since missing out in 2006.

Bielsa’s men have picked up seven wins and six draws from their 17 qualifying games to collect 27 points and sit third in the group table, one point behind second-placed Brazil.

Uruguay head into Tuesday’s clash on a run of two consecutive wins, seeing off Venezuela 2-0 in June to snap their four-game winless run before claiming a comfortable 3-0 victory over Peru last Saturday.

Chile vs Uruguay Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 48 wins from the last 85 meetings between the sides, Uruguay boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Chile have picked up 19 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Uruguay are unbeaten in their last five games against Cordova’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 3-1 defeat in November 2016.

Chile have failed to win their last five matches in the qualifiers, losing four and claiming one draw since a 4-2 victory over Venezuela in November 2024.

Chile vs Uruguay Prediction

While Tuesday’s clash remains a dead rubber for the already-qualified Uruguay, Chile will be looking to close out what has been a dissapointing qualifying campaign on a positive note. However, we predict Bielsa’s men will heap more misery on the floundering hosts and extend their recent dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Chile 0-2 Uruguay

Chile vs Uruguay Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uruguay to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Uruguay’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the last eight meetings between the two nations)

