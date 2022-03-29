Chile vs Uruguay prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Chile and Uruguay will draw the curtains on their FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers when they lock horns at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on Wednesday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings, five points off the playoff spot, while the Uruguayans are fourth with 25 points from 17 games.

Chile’s hopes of making it to Qatar were dashed on Friday, when they fell to a humbling 4-0 defeat against Brazil. They have now lost three of their last four games in the qualifiers. Chile beat Bolivia 3-2 in February.

This poor run has seen Chile drop to seventh in the standings, five points off Peru in the playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Uruguay clinched qualification for Qatar courtesy of a slender 1-0 win over a dogged Peru side. They have now won their last three outings, scoring six goals and conceding once. The victory over Peru saw Uruguay rise to fourth place in the standings.

Chile vs Uruguay Head-To-Head

Uruguay have been imperious in this fixture, claiming 46 wins in 83 encounters. Chile have picked up 19 wins in this period, while 18 games have ended all square. The reverse fixture in June' 21 was drawn.

Chile Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-D.

Uruguay Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L/

Chile vs Uruguay Team News

Chile

Ben Brereton Diaz, who is recuperating from an injury, is a doubtful starter.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ben Brereton Diaz..

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Uruguay

The visitors head into this game with a clean bill of health following their injury-free game against Peru in their last outing..

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Chile vs Uruguay Predicted XIs

Chile (3-5-2): Sebastian Perez, Enzo Roco, Gary Medel, Benjamin Kuscevic; Mauricio Isla, Claudio Baeza, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Gabriel Suazo; Eduardo Vargas, Alexis Sanchez.

Uruguay (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Ronald Araujo, Diego Godin, Jose Gimenez, Mathias Olivera; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur; Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.

Chile vs Uruguay Prediction

With qualification already secured, Uruguay will head into the game seeking to end the campaign on a high. Chile, meanwhile, have struggled for form at home, losing their last two outings. That run could continue, with Uruguay claiming all three points.

Prediction: Chile 1-2 Uruguay.

Edited by Bhargav