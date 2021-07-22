Chile Women vs Canada Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back with another intriguing football match this weekend as Canada Women lock horns with Chile Women on Saturday. Both teams endured disappointing starts to their campaigns and have a point to prove in this match.

Chile Women struggled in their opening game at the 2020 Olympics and were defeated by a strong Great Britain outfit. The Chileans face an uphill battle in their group and cannot afford another loss this weekend.

Canada Women, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Japan earlier this week and will need to win this game. The North American giants have impressive players in their ranks and can pack a punch on their day.

Chile Women vs Canada Women Head-to-Head

Canada Women have an impressive record against Chile Women and have won the only game played between the two teams. Chile Women have never defeated Canada Women and have a point to prove in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2013 and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Canada Women. Chile Women have improved over the years and will need to step up in this encounter.

Chile Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L

Canada Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: D

Chile Women vs Canada Women Team News

Chile have a point to prove

Chile Women

Chile Women have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to name their best team for this game. Chile have some experienced players at their disposal and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women need to win this game

Canada Women

Stephanie Labbe was forced off the pitch against Japan and remains Canada Women's only injury concern ahead of this game. The Canadians are set to name their strongest team for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stephanie Labbe

Suspended: None

Chile Women vs Canada Women Predicted XI

Chile Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Christiane Endler; Javiera Toro, Carla Guerrero, Daniela Pardo, Nayadet Lopez; Francisca Lara, Karen Araya, Yessenia Lopez, Daniela Zamora; Yanara Aedo, Mario Urrutia

"I have been grateful for every steps of the way."



🎙️ @VanessaGilles on being at her first Olympics Games#CANWNT #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/OSYoEAdj3q — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 22, 2021

Canada Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan; Allysha Chapman, Shelina Zadorsky, Kadeisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence; Quinn, Desiree Scott, Jessie Fleming; Deanne Rose, Christine Sinclair, Nichelle Prince

Chile Women vs Canada Women Prediction

Canada Women can be impressive on their day but do have a few issues to solve in this fixture. The Canadians presented a threat in the final third against Japan but will need to be more clinical to win this game.

Chile Women were outclassed by Great Britain in their previous game and will be up against yet another difficult opponent. Canada Women are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Chile Women 1-2 Canada Women

