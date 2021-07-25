Chile Women vs Japan Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Japan Women are back in action with another football match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as they take on Chile Women on Tuesday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this year and will need to step up in this fixture.

Chile Women have flattered to deceive at the Olympics and have lost both their matches in the competition so far. La Roja were stunned by Canada Women in their previous game and have a point to prove in this match.

Japan Women, on the other hand, have managed one point from their two matches and could potentially make it to the knock-outs this year. The hosts were handed a 1-0 defeat by Great Britain Women last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Chile Women vs Japan Women Head-to-Head

Chile Women have never played an official fixture against Japan Women and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The South Americans have had a few problems in recent months and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Japan Women can be a dangerous team on their day and will want to field an impressive team this week. The Japanese have been efficient in patches but will need to be more consistent in this game.

Chile Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-L

Japan Women form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-D

Chile Women vs Japan Women Team News

Chile have a point to prove

Chile Women

Chile Women have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to name their best team for this game. Chile have some experienced players at their disposal and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan have a strong squad

Japan Women

Japan Women have no injury concerns and will name an attacking team this week. The hosts have a unique blend of youth and experience going into this tournament.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chile Women vs Japan Women Predicted XI

Chile Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Christiane Endler; Javiera Toro, Carla Guerrero, Daniela Pardo, Nayadet Lopez; Francisca Lara, Karen Araya, Yessenia Lopez, Daniela Zamora; Yanara Aedo, Mario Urrutia

Japan Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ayaka Yamashita; Asato Miyagawa, Moeka Minami, Saki Kumagai, Risa Shimizu; Yui Hasegawa, Emi Nakajima, Narumi Miura, Yuzuho Shiokoshi; Yuika Sugasawa, Mana Iwabuchi

Chile Women vs Japan Women Prediction

Japan Women have a formidable squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their home advantage this week. Mana Iwabuchi has been exceptional this year and will want to make her mark in this fixture.

Chile Women can pack a punch on their day but have a few problems to solve this year. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Chile Women 1-1 Japan Women

