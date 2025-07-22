Chile Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

Chile Women will face Uruguay Women at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda on Thursday in the final group-stage game of their 2025 Copa América Femenina campaign. La Roja Femenina have performed well on the continental stage this summer and only need a point on Thursday to advance to the semifinals as they sit second in Group A with six points from an obtainable nine.

They beat hosts Ecuador 2-1 in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before efforts from Sonya Keefe and Nayadet Lopez later in the half saw Luis Mena's side come away with maximum points.

Uruguay Women, meanwhile, played out a 2-2 draw with Ecuador and were beaten 1-0 by Argentina Women in their first and second group games respectively. They picked up their first win of the tournament last Friday, beating Peru Women 1-0 with Belen Aquino scoring the sole goal of the game in the second half.

Las Celestes sit third in Group A with four points from three games. They must not only win on Thursday but also need Argentina to avoid defeat elsewhere if they are to secure a spot in the final four.

Chile Women vs Uruguay Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the eighth meeting between the two nations. Chile have won five of their previous matchups while Uruguay have won once, with their final contest ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash last December which Las Celestes won 1-0 via a first-half strike from Esperanza Pizarro.

Chile have scored six goals in the continental showpiece so far. Only Venezuela (7) and Brazil (8) have managed more.

Neither side have won the continental showpiece, although Chile have finished runners-up twice (1991, 2018) while Uruguay have a third-place finish (2006).

Chile Women vs Uruguay Women Prediction

La Roja Femenina have won five of their last six matches after winning just two of their previous seven. They are the stronger side ahead of Thursday's game and only need to avoid complacency to secure maximum points.

Uruguay's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, struggled in this fixture historically and could lose here.

Prediction: Chile Women 2-1 Uruguay Women

Chile Women vs Uruguay Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chile Women to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

