China PR Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | 2020 Olympics Women's Football 

China PR Women and Brazil Women will trade tackles on Wednesday in their opening fixture of the Women's Football Tournament at the 2020 Olympics.

Both sides will be looking to kickstart the tournament with a victory to get in the driving seat in Group F. Netherlands Women and Zambia Women are the other teams that make up the group.

Brazil played out a goalless draw in a friendly with Canada in a preparatory friendly last month.

China PR have not been in action since playing out a 2-2 draw with South Korea to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory over their continental rivals. That win helped them secure qualification for the Olympics.

China PR Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on seven occasions in the past and Brazil have the better record with three wins to their name.

China were victorious on two occasions and two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

China PR Women form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Brazil Women form guide: D-W-W-L-W

China PR Women vs Brazil Women Team News

China PR Women

Coach Jia Xiuquan called up 22 players for his Olympic squad which is headlined by seasoned veterans like Wu Haiyan and Wang Shanshan.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Brazil Women

Brazil called up just 18 players for their Olympic squad. The list is headlined by legendary and iconic team captain Marta, as well as the ever-present Formiga.

Corinthians midfielder Adriana was initially called up but had to pull out due to injury.

Injury: Adriana

Suspension: None

China PR Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI

China PR Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Zhu Yu (GK); Lin Yuping, Wu Haiyan, Li Mengwen, Luo Guiping; Wang Shuang, Wang Yan, Yang Lina; Wang Shanshan, Xiao Yuyi, Yang Man

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Barbara (GK); Tamires, Bruno Benites, Jucinara, Erika; Formiga, Debinha, Andressinha; Marta, Bia Zanaratto, Ludmilla

China PR Women vs Brazil Women

Brazil Women are one of the biggest underachievers in the women's game and time is running out for what is a golden generation to win a major honor at international level.

China PR have what it takes to punish the South Americans if given the chance, but the class of As Canarinhas should shine through.

We are predicting a comfortable victory for Brazil Women.

Prediction: China PR Women 0-2 Brazil Women

