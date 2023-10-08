China vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 10, 2023 

China host Vietnam at the Dalian Sports Centre Stadium in Dalian on Tuesday (October 10) in a friendly.

The Dragon's Team will be eager to return to winning ways following a frustrating month in September. Aleksandar Jankovic's side drew 1-1 with Malaysia before going down 1-0 to Syria a few days later.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers set to begin in November, China will be eager to build some momentum by winning both games this month. Ranked 80th in the world, the Asian giants also have the Asia Cup coming up in January, where they have been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Lebanon and Qatar.

Meanwhile, Vietnam are coming off three consecutive friendly wins, beating Hong Kong, Syria and Palestine at home.

This month, the Golden Star Warriors play another three games, against China, Uzbekistan and South Korea, before starting their World Cup qualifying campaign. Like China, Vietnam have also qualified for the Asia Cup finals in January next year and have been drawn alongside Japan, Indonesia and Iraq.

China vs Vietnam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight clashes between the two sides, with China winning seven and losing once.

Vietnam's only win over China came in their last meeting on February 2022, ending a seven-game losing run in the fixture.

Vietnam have won their last three international games: 1-0 vs Hong Kong, 1-0 vs Syria and 2-0 vs Palestine.

Vietnam's Pham Tuan Hai will look to score in his third consecutive international game.

Vietnam are winless in three away games, drawing twice and losing once.

In six international games this year, China have won, drawn and lost twice apiece.

China vs Vietnam Prediction

China have a terrific record against Vietnam, but their current form doesn't inspire much confidence. Vietnam, though, are high on confidence after a hat-trick of wins and could pull off another victory.

Prediction: China 1-2 Vietnam

China vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vietnam

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes