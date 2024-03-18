Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 21st 2024

Chinese Taipei will host Kyrgyzstan at the Nanzih Football Stadium on Thursday in another round of the 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly difficult start to their qualification campaign, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Oman in their group opener back in November. They were then beaten 1-0 by Malaysia in their second group game, conceding the sole goal of the game in the final 20 minutes as they fell to their first competitive defeat against the Malayan Tiger since 2011.

Chinese Taipei sit rock-bottom in Group D with zero points and will be desperate to get their first points on the board this week.

Kyrgyzstan, meanwhile, suffered a 4-3 defeat to Malaysia in their opening game, conceding three times in the final 20 minutes of the game as they squandered a two-goal lead. They picked up their first win of the qualifiers on matchday two, beating Oman 1-0 with Odilzhon Abdurakhmanov scoring the game-winner early after the restart.

The visitors sit third in the table with three points. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways on Thursday.

Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Chinese Taipei and Kyrgyzstan.

The home side have failed to score any goals in their last two matches after going on a seven-game scoring streak prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions and have managed just one in their last 15.

Chinese Taipei are one of three teams in the World Cup qualifiers yet to score a goal.

The White Falcons were ranked 104th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 49 places above their midweek opponents.

Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Chinese Taipei are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their seven games prior. They have lost just one of their last five games on home turf and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Kyrgyzstan have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last seven. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Chinese Taipei 0-2 Kyrgyzstan

Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kyrgyzstan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matchups)