Chonburi vs Port FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Thai Premier League 2021-22

The Thai Premier League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Port FC take on Chonburi on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.
Chonburi are in fourth place in the Thai Premier League standings and have punched above their weight this season. The hosts eased past Khon Kaen United by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.
Port FC, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Chonburi vs Port FC Head-to-Head
Chonburi have a good record against Port FC and have won 12 out of 22 matches played between the two teams. Port FC have managed seven victories against Chonburi and will need to improve their record in this fixture.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Chonburi. Port FC were poor on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.
Chonburi form guide in the Thai Premier League: W-L-D-W-D
Port FC form guide in the Thai Premier League: D-D-W-W-W
Chonburi vs Port FC Team News
Chonburi
Chonburi have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team in this fixture. The hosts are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup and formation this weekend.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Port FC
Elias Dolah remains Port FC's only injury concern at the moment and has been ruled out of this game. Tanaboon Kesarat has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for selection.
Injured: Elias Dolah
Suspended: None
Unavailable: Tanaboon Kesarat
Chonburi vs Port FC Predicted XI
Chonburi Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chanin Sae-Ear; Chatmongkol Rueangthanarot, Renato Kelic, Junior Eldstal, Noppanon Kachaplayuk; Rachata Moraksa, Rangsan Wiroonsri; Gidi Kanyuk, Faiq Bolkiah, Chitsanuphong Choti; Yoo Byung-Soo
Port FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kawin Thamsatchanan; Kevin Deeromram, David Rochela, Worawut Namvech, Nitipong Selanon; Sansern Limwattana, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat; Sergio Suarez, Bordin Phala, Pakorn Prempak; Nelson Bonilla
Chonburi vs Port FC Prediction
Port FC have stuttered after their three consecutive victories and have managed only two points from their last two games. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to regain consistency in the coming weeks.
Chonburi have been impressive against Port FC in the recent past and will not be short of confidence this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.
Prediction: Chonburi 2-2 Port FC