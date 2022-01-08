Port FC vs Bangkok United prediction, preview, team news and more | Thai Premier League 2021-22

Bangkok United are back in action with another important Thai Premier League fixture this weekend as they take on Port FC on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent months and will look to win this game.

Port FC are in fifth place in the Thai Premier League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The hosts edged Nogbua Pitchaya to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Bangkok United, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The away side suffered a shock 2-0 defeat against Suphanburi last year and will need to bounce back this weekend.

ThaiLeague @thaileague Update Matchday Fixtures

Game postponements

Chiangmai United Suphanburi FC

Police Tero FC Buriram United

Nakhonratchasima FC Leo Chiangrai United



We miss you and stay safe guys!

#AISPLAY #WeSupportThaiLeague #HiluxRevoThaileague2021 #ThaiLeague Update MatchdayFixturesGame postponementsChiangmai UnitedSuphanburi FCPolice Tero FCBuriram UnitedNakhonratchasima FCLeo Chiangrai UnitedWe miss you and stay safe guys! ❗️Update Matchday 1⃣6⃣ Fixtures Game postponements🔴 Chiangmai United 🆚 Suphanburi FC🔴 Police Tero FC🆚 Buriram United🔴Nakhonratchasima FC🆚 Leo Chiangrai UnitedWe miss you and stay safe guys! 💪#AISPLAY #WeSupportThaiLeague #HiluxRevoThaileague2021 #ThaiLeague https://t.co/s1ROeNauUe

Port FC vs Bangkok United Head-to-Head

Bangkok United have a good record against Port FC and have won nine out of 23 games played between the two teams. Port FC have managed six victories against Bangkok United and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two Thai outfits took place in September last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered opportunities on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Port FC form guide in the Thai Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Bangkok United form guide in the Thai Premier League: L-W-W-W-W

Port FC vs Bangkok United Team News

Port FC need to win this game. Image Source: Port FC Sandpit

Port FC

Elias Dolah remains Port FC's only injury concern at the moment and has been ruled out of this game. Port FC will have to field their strongest team against Bangkok United this weekend.

Injured: Elias Dolah

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bangkok United have a point to prove. Image Source: The Bangkok Post

Bangkok United

Bangkok United have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need all the resources at their disposal against a strong opponent. The away side has made a few additions to its roster over the past month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Port FC vs Bangkok United Predicted XI

Port FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kawin Thamsatchanan; Kevin Deeromram, David Rochela, Worawut Namvech, Nitipong Selanon; Sansern Limwattana, Siwakorn Jakkuprasat; Sergio Suarez, Bordin Phala, Pakorn Prempak; Nelson Bonilla

ThaiLeague @thaileague 🤩

Welcome back home Theerathon Bunmathan and Kawin Thamsatchanan!

VAMOS!!!



#REVOThaiLeague #ThaiLeague #TheerathonBunmathan #KawinThamsatchanan Officially with Thai LeagueWelcome back home Theerathon Bunmathan and Kawin Thamsatchanan!VAMOS!!! Officially with Thai League 👏🤩🇹🇭 Welcome back home Theerathon Bunmathan and Kawin Thamsatchanan! 💪💪💪 VAMOS!!!#REVOThaiLeague #ThaiLeague #TheerathonBunmathan #KawinThamsatchanan https://t.co/xPGJClPMhu

Bangkok United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Falkesgaard; Jedsadakorn Kowngam, Everton Saturnino, Manuel Bihr, Tristan Do; Wisarut Imura, Pokklaw Anan, Thitiphan Puangchan; Vander, Anthony Carter, Heberty

Port FC vs Bangkok United Prediction

Bangkok United have been impressive so far this season but saw their winning streak come to an end in their previous league game. The second-placed outfit is inches away from the top of the table and will look to make a statement in this fixture.

Port FC, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in recent months and have managed four victories on the trot in the Thai Premier League. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Port FC 2-2 Bangkok United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi