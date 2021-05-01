Chongqing Liangjiang vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020-21

Chongqing Liangjiang and Cangzhou Mighty Lions will trade tackles at the Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center on Monday.

This fixture in Group A of the Chinese Super League involves two sides who are looking to register their first win of the new campaign.

The hosts come into this game off the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Guangzhou City. All four goals in the game were scored in the second half, with Guilherme starring with a brace and assist.

Cangzhou Mighty Lions were held to a goalless draw at home to Henan Songshan Longmen.

Chongqing Liangjiang's defeat left them bottom of the standings, while Mighty Lions are slightly better off in fifth place.

The new king of Yuexiushan: In the injury time, Gustav Svensson's long ball found Guillerme, who beat the goalkeeper to seal the victory. After an assist following a Messi-like solo run, the Brazilian winger made a brace. FT: Guangzhou City 3:1 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic. pic.twitter.com/O6nCCFLMpF — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 26, 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 12 occasions in the past and Chongqing Liangjiang have an overwhelmingly better record.

They were victorious in eight previous games, while Cangzhou Mighty Lions have two wins and two draws to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when Adrian Mierzejewski starred with a hat-trick to power Chongqing Liangjiang to a 4-1 away win.

The two sides are yet to pick up a win this season, with Chongqing Liangjiang having lost both of their matches so far. Meanwhile, Cangzhou Mighty Lions have drawn one and lost one.

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: L-L

Cangzhou Mighty Lions form guide: D-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Cangzhou Mighty Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cangzhou Mighty Lions

The visitors have no known injury concerns. There are also no suspension concerns for manager Afshin Ghotbi ahead of the trip to Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Cangzhou Mighty Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-5-2): Xiao fei Deng (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Hao Luo, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang, Jin Feng, Honglin Dong, Congyao Yin

Cangzhou Mighty Lions Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Puliang Shao (GK); Zhiyun Zheng, Yang Liu, Stopplia Sunzu, Abdulhamit Abdugheni; Chuangyi Lin, Hao Guo, Odil Akhmedov, Pengfei Xie; Muriqui; Adama Diomande

CSL have reached an agreement with Media Pro Asia in international broadcasting rights after China Sports Media (CSM) pulled out as the exclusive rights holder. Previously CSL's international sublicense is sold by CSM through IMG. Media Pro is controlled by Chinese PE. pic.twitter.com/u08Fi63ONe — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 1, 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Cangzhou Mighty Lions Prediction

The two sides have struggled to get going, especially in the case of the hosts, who have so far been unable to match the heights of last season.

We are predicting a share of the spoils in a low-scoring game of few chances.

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 1-1 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

