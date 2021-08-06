Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Chongqing Liangjiang will host Guangzhou FC in a matchday 13 fixture in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Qingdao FC on Thursday. Huang Ziyang scored the match-winning goal in the 79th minute.

Guangzhou FC picked up a routine 2-0 victory over Henan Songshan Longmen on the same day. Alan and Aloisio scored second-half goals to give Guangzhou all three points.

That victory meant that Fabio Cannavaro's side remained in second place in Group A of the CSL, having picked up 24 points from 12 matches. Chongqing Liangjiang are in sixth place with 11 points garnered from 12 matches.

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

Guangzhou FC have eight wins from their 13 games against Chongqing Liangjiang. Two previous matches ended in a draw, while Liangjiang were victorious on three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in mid-July when goals from Wei Shihao, Gao Zhunyi and Yang Liyu gave Guangzhou FC a 3-1 victory.

The hosts have won two of their last five league games, while Guangzhou FC have three wins in the same sequence.

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide: W-L-D-W-L

Guangzhou FC form guide: W-W-L-W-D

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC

Goalkeeper Dianzuo Liu was substituted eight minutes from time on Thursday and his place in goal could be taken by Liu Shibo. There are no suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zhao Chen (GK); Shuai Yang, Dostonbek Tursunov, Shenglong Jiang; Le Liu, Honglin Dong, Xiyang Huang, Jing Feng; Miller Bolanos, Fernandinho, Congyao Yin

Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liu Shibo; Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Xiuwei Zhang, Dinghao Yan, Chao He; Ricardo Goulart, Shihao Wei, Elkesen

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Guangzhou FC are heavy favorites in the game and barring an unlikely upset, they will pick up the three points.

The visitors need a victory to keep pace with Shandong Taishan at the summit of the table. They will, however, have to be wary of Chongqing Liangjiang, who are capable of taking advantage if given the opportunity. We are predicting a victory for the visitors in an expansive game.

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 1-3 Guangzhou FC

Edited by Vishal Subramanian