Chongqing Liangjiang vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Chongqing Liangjiang take on Qingdao FC in their upcoming Chinese Super League fixture on Thursday.

Both teams are currently placed in the bottom half of the standings in Group A and need to win all three of their remaining fixtures if they are to qualify for the championship rounds.

Chongqing Liangjiang suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Henan in their previous outing thanks to Fernando Karanga's early goal. Qingdao were hammered 5-0 in their last outing by leaders Shandong Taishan.

Qingdao have lost six games in a row and their last win in the competition was against Thursday's opponents. Chongqing suffered their first defeat in three games and are currently two places above last-placed Qingdao.

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off five times across all competitions. Chongqing Liangjiang have a slight advantage heading into the fixture, having recorded two wins. Two games have ended in a draw and Qingdao have one win to their name.

They last met at Tianhe Stadium, Guangzhou in May. Qingdao recorded their first win in their fixture. Liu Jian scored in injury time to secure a 1-0 win in that game.

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide (Chinese Super League): L-D-W-L-L

Qingdao FC form guide (Chinese Super League): L-L-L-L-L

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Qingdao FC Team News

Chongqing Liangjiang

At the moment, there are no injury or suspension concerns for Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC

Qingdao FC are also free from injury and suspension concerns for this league fixture.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (5-3-2): Xiaofei Deng; Xingbo Zhang, Xu Wu, Shuai Yang, Jiaxing Deng, Jing Feng; Sun Xuelong, Xiyang Huang, Luo Hao, Honglin Dong; Miller Bolanos

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shi Zhao; Xiang Gao, Jian Liu, Jiang Weipeng, Yu Yang; Ji Xiaoxuan, Hu Jiali, Hao Wang, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Dejan Radonjic

Chongqing Liangjiang vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Chongqing and Qingdao are the teams with the second-worst and worst defensive record in the league. Chongqing have let in 21 goals and Qingdao have conceded 27 times.

Chongqing have a better record in front of the goal and have scored 13 goals while Qingdao have found the back of the net in just six games.

We predict the game will end in a narrow win for Chongqing as Qingdao are struggling with poor form at the moment.

Prediction: Chongqing Liangjiang 2-0 Qingdao FC

