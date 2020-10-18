Chongqing Lifan vs Jiangsu Suning prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns with another two-legged knock-out tie this week as Chongqing Lifan face off against a strong Jiangsu Suning outfit at the Suzhou City Stadium. Both teams have enjoyed excellent campaigns this season and will want to seize the initiative in this fixture.

Chongqing Lifan finished in second place in Group B in the Chinese Super League table and have been excellent over the past few weeks. The team has been unbeaten in the league since the start of September and will want to prove a point in this game.

Jiangsu Suning have also had an impressive season and finished only behind reigning champions Guangzhou Evergrande in Group A of the Chinese Super League table. Cosmin Olaroiu's side has exceeded expectations in the league and will want to progress to the next stage of the competition.

Chinese Super League: Jiangsu Suning and Shandong Luneng advance to championship round

Chongqing Lifan vs Jiangsu Suning Head-to-Head

Jiangsu Suning have an excellent record in this fixture and have won eight games out of a total of 14 matches against Chongqing Lifan. Chongqing Lifan have managed only four victories and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides resulted in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Jiangsu Suning. A knock-out fixture is a different prospect, however, and both teams will have to be at their best on the day.

Chongqing Lifan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-W-W

Jiangsu Suning form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-D-D-D

Chongqing Lifan vs Jiangsu Suning Team News

Chongqing Lifan have experienced a resurgence. Image Source: Xinhua Net

Chongqing Lifan

Chang Woe-Ryong has the complete Chongqing Lifan squad at his disposal and his tactical tweaks have worked wonders in the last five games. The manager is unlikely to make drastic changes to their starting eleven on Monday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jiangsu Suning have an excellent squad. Image Source: CGTN

Jiangsu Suning have a formidable squad but will have to do without Eder and Yang Boyu in this game. The Nanjing-based outfit is likely to name an attacking outfit and take the game to the opposition.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eder, Yang Boyu

Chongqing Lifan vs Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI

Chongqing Lifan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sui Weijie; Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Yuan Mincheng Shuai Zeng, Liu Huan; Adrian Mierzejewski, Luo Senwen, Chen Jie, Fernandinho; Feng Jing, Alan Kardec

Jiangsu Suning Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gu Chao; Ji Xiang, Joao Miranda, Yang Boyu, Li Ang; Luo Jing, Zhiwei Xie, Chao He, Pengfei Xie; Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira

Chongqing Lifan vs Jiangsu Suning Prediction

Jiangsu Suning have an exceptional squad and have a slight upper hand going into this game. With Alex Teixeira and Ivan Santini firing on all cylinders, Chongqing Lifan will have their hands full in their own half.

Chongqing Lifan have enjoyed a flawless month, however, and are perfectly capable of stepping up to the challenge. The likes of Alan Kardec can trouble Jiangsu Suning in the final third in this game.

Prediction: Chongqing Lifan 1-2 Jiangsu Suning

