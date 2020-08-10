Ahead of a gruelling couple of days that involves Group B of the Chinese Super League, Chongqing Lifan and Qingdao Huanghai square-off against each other tomorrow at the Suzhou City Stadium.

Neither side has managed to claim a victory this season, much like many other outfits in the same group. Nothing but goal difference separates Chongqing and Qingdao, who have both managed to pick up two draws and a defeat thus far this term.

Despite dropping two points each in both of their previous two outings, Chongqing will head into this fixture riding on confidence following their 89th minute leveller last time out versus Hebei CFFC that saw them rescue a point.

Going forward does not seem to be an issue for them, and they will know it's important to defend better if they are to cement a higher spot in the standings.

Qingdao Huanghai's case is quite the opposite, as they were denied maximimum points due to an 89th minute Oscar penalty against Shanghai SIPG.

It is therefore, setup wonderfully as a potential thriller between two gritty sides aiming to wrestle their way back up.

On that note, we bring all you need to know ahead of the crucial Group B game between Chongqing Lifan and Qingdao Huanghai.

Chongqing Lifan vs. Qingdao Huanghai: Head-to-head

This will be the first-ever battle between Chongqing Lifan and Qingdao Huanghai in the Chinese Super League.

Chongqing Lifan vs. Qingdao Huanghai: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Chongqing Lifan: D-D-L-L-W

Qingdao Huanghai: D-D-L-D-L

Chongqing Lifan vs. Qingdao Huanghai: Team News

Marcinho holds key to Chongqing's fortunes against Qingdao

Chongqing Lifan

Chen Jie and Wu Qing are major fitness doubts for Chongqing Lifan ahead of tomorrow. Even if they are to feature, it's most likely to be from the bench. They could also bring on the likes of Marcelo Cirino and Adrian Mierzejewski from the bench to add a different dimension during the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Chen Jie, Wu Qing

Suspensions: None

Former Guangzhou Evergrande star Cleo is ruled out of this fixture

Qingdao Huanghai

Former Guangzhou Evergrande star Cleo is ineligible to play, but otherwise, Qingdao have no fresh injury concerns.

Injuries: Cleo (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chongqing Lifan vs. Qingdao Huanghai: Probable XI

Chongqing Lifan predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sui Weijie; Mawlanyaz Dilmurat, Luo Hao, Shuai Yang, Chen Lei; Huang Xiyang, Liu Le; Marcinho, Jiang Zhe, Feng Jing; Alan Kardec

Qingdao Huanghai predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Liu Zheli; Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Yan Zihao; Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Wang Dong, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Zhu Jianrong

Chongqing Lifan vs. Qingdao Huanghai: Match Prediction

Chongqing should pip Qingdao in this one, as we expect them to outmaneuvre their opposition in midfield and score through an overload. It won't be a goal-fest, but the club from the southwest will grab the all-important three points.

Predicted score: Chongqing Lifan 1-0 Qingdao Huanghai