Shijiazhuang Ever Bright vs Tianjin Teda prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

In what is an absolutely vital fixture with three games gone by, two struggling outfits in Shijiazhuang Ever Bright and Tianjin Teda go head-to-head in the Chinese Super League tomorrow.

The Group B fixture is scheduled to take place at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium, as both the winless teams know this could be their make-or-break match heading forward into the campaign.

Neither side have managed to pick up a win from their opening three encounters. While Shijiazhuang have been held to two draws, Tianjin have lost two and shared the spoils on one occasion.

In fact, only three teams across an over-powered Group B are with wins in hand, and they include Beijing Guoan, Shanghai SIPG and Wuhan Zall.

This is the first time these two teams will take on each other since 2016. A lot has changed in Chinese football since then, and Tianjin especially, will know the pressure is on Shijiazhuang to scalp a win.

Both sides have been guilty of some substandard defending, as while Shijiazhuang have conceded two goals in each of their first three matches, Tianjin are the joint-most generous unit in Group B having given away eight goals already.

Without further ado then, we bring all you need to know ahead of Shijiazhuang Ever Bright versus Tianjin Teda.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Tianjin Teda: Head-to-head

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright wins: 1

Tianjin Teda wins: 1

Draws: 2

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Tianjin Teda: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: L-D-L-W-D

Tianjin Teda: L-D-L-L-W

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Tianjin Teda: Team News

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright boss Afshin Ghotbi is set to lead a fully-fit squad against Tianjin Teda

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

Afshin Ghotbi has no injury concerns ahead of this one, meaning his side are looking in good shape to come away with the three points. The Iranian American coach also has the likes of Chen Zitong and Romulo as viable options from the bench.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Tianjin Teda defender Lei Tenglong is sidelined with injury

Tianjin Teda

Tianjin Teda, comparatively, are worse off owing to the number of injuries they have within their ranks.

Lei Tenglong will be a big miss for them, as he has been a vital cog in their season thus far at the back. Johnatahan Aparecido de Silva is another key player missing, whereas goalkeeper Du Jia is also doubtful. He, however, should be fit in time for this one.

Injuries: Johnatahan Aparecido de Silva, Lei Tenglong

Doubtful: Du Jia

Suspensions: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Tianjin Teda: Probable XI

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Zitong Chen; Yifeng Yang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Tati Maritu

Tianjian Teda predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Du Jia; Zhao Honglue, Qui Tianyi, Liu Yang, Bai Yuefeng; Zheng Kaimu, Guo Hao; Liu Ruofan, Frank Acheampong, Rong Hao; Xiao Zhi

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright v Tianjin Teda: Match Prediction

It should be a thrilling contest given how both these teams tend to switch off and leak goals. The result could be decided by which among them is the more prolific side.

Expect Shijiazhuang to finally scrape through and bag their first set of three points with an edgy win.

Predicted score: Shijiazhuang Ever Bright 2-1 Tianjin Teda

