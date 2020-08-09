Manchester United take on Denmark-based outfit Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals in what is their final chance of claiming silverware this season.

They'll head into this fixture in high spirits, having dispatched LASK courtesy a 7-1 aggregate victory. The Red Devils also managed to secure third place in the Premier League, courtesy a fantastic second half of the season.

Copenhagen are carrying substantial confidence into this match-up as well. The Danish side recorded a historic comeback against Istanbul Basaksehir in the previous knockout round.

Copenhagen are clearly the underdogs in the Europa League at the moment. However, they will aim to pile the pressure on Manchester United and continue progressing in what has been a memorable tourney for them thus far.

They have won just once against English oppositions in their history. Interestingly enough, that victory came against none other than Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United back in 2006.

The Red Devils, however, will be a difficult proposition to square up against, owing to their ruthless front three accompanied by Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.

Without further delay, we bring all you need to know ahead of Manchester United's quarter-final against Copenhagen.

Manchester United v Copenhagen: Head-to-Head

Manchester United wins: 1

Copenhagen wins: 1

Draws: 0

Manchester United v Copenhagen: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: W-W-D-L-W

Copenhagen: W-W-W-L-D

Manchester United v Copenhagen: Team News

Manchester United are without the injured Luke Shaw for the Europa League quarter-final

Manchester United

Manchester United's only injury concern remains Luke Shaw, who has been out for quite some time with an ankle sprain. Young Brandon Williams should deputise at left-back in his absence.

Elsewhere, a host of first-team stars including Pogba, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford should return to the fold for the crucial quarter-final clash. Phil Jones has travelled with the squad but may not be involved due to a lack of match fitness. Axel Tuanzebe, meanwhile, is a long-term absentee.

Injuries: Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Former Manchester United starlet Guillermo Varela is expected to play against his former side

Copenhagen

The Danish powerhouse do not have any fresh injury concerns and are less likely to field the same XI that won the Round of 16 second-leg.

Michael Santos is suspended, while Viktor Fischer is sidelined with a groin injury. Nicolaj Thomsen is also set to miss out the all-important match.

Former Manchester United star Guillermo Varela is expected to start at right-back against his former club. The 27-year-old made only 11 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

Injuries: Viktor Fischer, Nicolaj Thomsen

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Michael Santos

Manchester United v Copenhagen: Probable XI

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a decision to make over David de Gea's spot in the starting XI

Manchester United predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Romero; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes; Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Jonas Wind is a lethal outlet upfront for Copenhagen

Copenhagen predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Karl-Johan Johnsson; Guillermo Varela, Victor Nelsson, Andreas Bjelland, Nicolai Boilesen; Jens Stage, Zeca; Pep Biel, Jonas Wind, Rasmus Falk; Mikkel Kaufmann

Manchester United v Copenhagen: Match Prediction

It might well turn out to be the most one-sided quarter-final games, with Manchester United coming away with a massive victory.

One can guess it'll be a case of attack versus defence, and it really is up to Copenhagen to put bodies behind the ball and cover their areas. The Manchester United midfield should outclass the opponent, meaning each of the front three will get into the act as a result of their midfield's creativity.

Predicted score: Manchester United 3-0 Copenhagen

